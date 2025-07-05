Texmaco Rail secures Rs 36-cr wagon order from TCI

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 36.27 crore from Transport Corporation of India (TCI) for the supply of two rakes, comprising 54 ACT-3 type wagons and two BVCM wagons.

The total contract value stands at Rs 36.27 crore and the order is scheduled to be executed within 24 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company has reported a 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.