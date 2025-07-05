Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail secures Rs 36-cr wagon order from TCI

Texmaco Rail secures Rs 36-cr wagon order from TCI

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 36.27 crore from Transport Corporation of India (TCI) for the supply of two rakes, comprising 54 ACT-3 type wagons and two BVCM wagons.

The total contract value stands at Rs 36.27 crore and the order is scheduled to be executed within 24 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company has reported a 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.46% to settle at Rs 171.75 on Friday, 4 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

India prioritises national interest in trade deals, says Piyush Goyal

Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in June'25

BEML secures $6.23 million export orders

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story