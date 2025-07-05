Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dhanlaxmi Bank's gross advances grew 17.3% to Rs 12,484 crore as of 30 June 2025 from Rs 10,643 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The private lender reported 14.7% growth in total deposits to Rs 16,570 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 14,441 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total business stood at Rs 29,054 crore as of 30 June 2025, registering a growth of 15.8% YoY.

CASA as of 30 June 2025 was at Rs 4,675 crore (up 3.8% YoY). The gold loan came in at Rs 4,039 crore during the period under review, rising 28.1% YoY.

Dhanlakshmi Bank's services in personal banking are savings accounts, current accounts, term deposits, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loans against property, credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and mobile banking services.

The banks standalone net profit surged 775.5% to Rs 28.98 crore on a 13.4% increase in total income to Rs 393.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.96% to settle at Rs 29.96 on Friday, 4 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail secures Rs 36-cr wagon order from TCI

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

India prioritises national interest in trade deals, says Piyush Goyal

Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in June'25

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story