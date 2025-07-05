RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway for upgrading the electric traction system in Salem Division, Tamil Nadu.
The order involves upgradation of the electric traction system from 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV on the Salem Junction (SA)Podanur Junction (PTJ) and Irugur (IGU)Coimbatore Junction (CBE)Podanur Junction (PTJ) routes under the Salem division of Southern Railway. The project aims to enhance capacity and support a 3,000 MT loading target.
The cost of work is Rs 143.37 crore, and it will be executed within 24 months.
The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.
The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
The scrip rose 0.18% to settle at Rs 391.35 on Friday, 4 July 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app