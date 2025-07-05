RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway for upgrading the electric traction system in Salem Division, Tamil Nadu.

The order involves upgradation of the electric traction system from 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV on the Salem Junction (SA)Podanur Junction (PTJ) and Irugur (IGU)Coimbatore Junction (CBE)Podanur Junction (PTJ) routes under the Salem division of Southern Railway. The project aims to enhance capacity and support a 3,000 MT loading target.

The cost of work is Rs 143.37 crore, and it will be executed within 24 months.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.