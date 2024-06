Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for Provision of Automatic Block Signaling system with dual MSDAC and alteration in existing El/Pl/RRI stations in the section of Jakhapura-Nergundi, Khurda Road-Bhusundpur & Bhusundpur-Golanthra over Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. The size of the project is Rs 160.08 crore.

