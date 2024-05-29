Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 38.10 cr work order from South East Central Railway

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam received Letter of Acceptance from South East Central Railway for Provision of Auto Signalling with Electronic Interlocking (OFC Based) between ChampaSaragaon-Baraduar-Sakti section with alteration in existing Electronic Interlocking & Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning of new Electronic Interlocking, MSDAC & IPS etc., execution of all indoor & outdoor works & construction and Electrification of the huts etc. in Champa-Sakti Section of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. The cost of the project is Rs 38.10 crore.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

