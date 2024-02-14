RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

RailTel Corporation of India added 2.54% to Rs 375.95 after the company announced that it has has received the work order from Prasar Bharati Broadcasting Corporation of India (Prasar Bharati) worth Rs 139.73 crore.

The contract involves selection of master system integrator for design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of OTT platform.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 31.95 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 47.11% from Rs 454.32 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

