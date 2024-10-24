RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 144 crore from Gujarat Govt

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 3.25% to Rs 409.60 after the company said that it has bagged an order from Home Department, Government of Gujarat, for project amounting to Rs 144.88 crore.

The project involves supply, installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance of CCTV video surveillance system at various branches LCB SoG cyber police station and LIB and police stations for cluster 1, 2 and 3.

The contract has to be executed by 21 May 2025.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.

