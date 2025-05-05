RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 23-cr order from North Central Railway

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.88% to Rs 321.75 after the company received a work order worth Rs 22.75 crore from North Central Railway.

The order is valued at Rs 22,750,8801 and is expected to be completed by 30 April 2026.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 57.11% YoY to Rs 1308.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News