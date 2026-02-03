RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 85 crore in Q3 FY26, down 5.21%, compared with Rs 89.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 20.22% to Rs 829.86 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 690.25 crore in Q3 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 22.47 crore (down 32.90%), expenses on project was at Rs 54514 crore (up 33.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 58.56 crore (up 3.79% YoY) during the period under review.