Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Avalon Technologies Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2026.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3905.2 at 11:42 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3137 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1029.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14642 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 696.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82565 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd advanced 19.99% to Rs 168.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35660 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spurt 19.99% to Rs 286.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12860 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

