Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Dhampur Sugar Mills gained 1.99% to Rs 117.85 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 75.2% to Rs 26.49 crore on 9.54% increase in revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 451.18 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 71.4% YoY to Rs 37.21 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 62 crore in Q3 December 2025, registering the growth of 28.9% compared with Rs 48.1 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% in Q3 December 2025 as against 8.2% in Q3 December 2024.

Sugar sales jumped 18.97% to 0.69 lakh tons in Q3 FY26 compared with 0.58 lakh tons sold in corresponding quarter last year. Sugar realization increased 5.81% to Rs 40,259 per ton in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 38,048 per ton in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from ethanol business jumped 12.7% YoY to Rs 110 crore, revenue from power business increased 44.69% to Rs 90 crore, revenue from potable spirits jumped 22.94% YoY to Rs 241.7 crore while revenue from chemicals business stood at Rs 18.3 crore, down 61.47% YoY.

Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol, potable spirits, co-generation and sale of power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 25,800 level; consumer durables share advance for 2nd day

Barometers pare gains; PSU bank shares decline for 2nd day

Brahmaputra Infra rises after JV secures Rs 62-cr LOA

City Union Bank rallies after Q3 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 332 cr

Ather Energy soars after best-ever quarter, losses narrow sharply

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story