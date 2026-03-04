RailTel Corp's board to consider second interim dividend on March 9

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for Monday, 9 March 2026, to consider and declare a second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

The company will also fix the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the second interim dividend, if declared.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.