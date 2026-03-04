Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.6, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.66% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.6, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 4.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50751.65, down 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.43 lakh shares in last one month.