RailTel Corp secures Rs 106-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for a supply contract valued at Rs 105.74 crore.

The order includes the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across Bihar. The total contract value is Rs 1,05,74,73,33 and the project is to be executed by 14 January 2026.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.