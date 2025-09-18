Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 106-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corp secures Rs 106-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for a supply contract valued at Rs 105.74 crore.

The order includes the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across Bihar. The total contract value is Rs 1,05,74,73,33 and the project is to be executed by 14 January 2026.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter rose 0.06% to Rs 400.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

