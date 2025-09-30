RailTel corp secures Rs 38-cr smart surveillance project from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the work order worth Rs 37.53 crore from Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the implementation of a Smart Video Surveillance system using Video Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It also includes the establishment of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and covers five years of operations and maintenance (O&M) support.

The total value of the order is Rs 37,53,74,109 and the project is scheduled for completion by 24 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.