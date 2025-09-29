Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Govt of India, today said that the government has been taking long-term measures which is shaping India. With the new Goods and Service Tax or GST reform and lower inflation has brought relief to Indian consumers so that households can invest more in education, healthcare, thereby reducing the cost of living. It is very important to concentrate on making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and this also shows that the window for long-term reforms remains open until we can truly call our country fully developed in every way, she emphasized. Speaking on the use of technology at the 3rd edition of FICCI Industry 4.0 Excellence Awards Ceremony and Conclave, Khare said that the government has already adopted technology to provide ease of living to citizens, including the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, UPI and GST 2.0.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

