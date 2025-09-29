HUL sees near-flat Q2 growth on GST transition impact

The company said it has passed on the benefits to consumers through lower prices effective September 22. The GST reform is expected to drive long-term demand across key categories.
However, HUL flagged a short-term disruption in sales during September as distributors and retailers delayed orders to clear old inventory and consumers postponed purchases in anticipation of lower prices. The impact is likely to continue into October given existing pipeline inventory.
On this basis, HUL expects consolidated business growth for the quarter ending 30 September 2025, to be near "flat to low single digit". The company termed the impact as one-off and transitory, adding that recovery is expected from November as prices stabilise, supported by rising disposable incomes and ongoing portfolio transformation initiatives.
Shares of HUL fell 0.49% to settle at Rs 2498.45 today, 29 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app