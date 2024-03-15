RailTel Corp soars after bagging Rs 113 crore work order in Odisha

RailTel Corporation of India zoomed 7.52% to Rs 364.70 after the company announced that it has received the work order amounting to Rs 113.46 crore from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

The scope of the project involves establishing an IP-MPLS Network Connectivity in Odisha under Odisha Net Phase 1.0. The project has to be executed by 13 September 2025.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 31.95 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 47.11% from Rs 454.32 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

