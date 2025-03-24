RailTel Corp spurts on bagging Rs 25-cr work order from HPCL

RailTel Corporation of India surged 7.76% to Rs 333.80 after the company announced that it had received a work order worth Rs 25.15 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves a five-year rate contract for the renewal of existing MPLS/ILL links, along with new connections that may arise over the course of the contract, subject to feasibility confirmation.

The total value of the order is Rs 25,15,24,500 and the contract is scheduled to run from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030.

The official announcement was made on Sunday, 23 March 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shed 0.52% to Rs 355.20 on the BSE.

