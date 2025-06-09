RailTel Corporation bags 2 government orders worth Rs 259 crore

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured two significant work orders worth a total of Rs 259.07 crore from government entities in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

The first order, valued at Rs 15.96 crore, was received from the Department of Education, Samagra Shiksha, for the supply of UPS systems and printers to 5,507 Government Primary Schools (GPS) across Himachal Pradesh. The order is to be executed by October 6, 2025.

The second order, worth Rs 243.11 crore, was awarded by the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for the supply of student kits to Government school students from Class 1 to Class 12 across Bihar. The contract is to be executed by August 14, 2025.