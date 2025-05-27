Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 25-cr from Andhra Pradesh Police Dept

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 25-cr from Andhra Pradesh Police Dept

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 25.12 crore from the office of the Inspector General of Police (Technical Services), Andhra Pradesh.

The order involves the supply, installation, and maintenance of an integrated security solution for edge devices for the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police Department.

The total contract value is Rs 25,12,94,570 and the project is expected to be completed by 25 June 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.53 crore in Q4 FY24.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.12% to Rs 384.85 on the BSE.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

