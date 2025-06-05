RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.29% to Rs 456.85 after the company secured an order worth Rs 274.40 crore from the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra.

The project involves the design, implementation, operation, and maintenance of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at various blackspots and vulnerable locations across the Vidarbha Circle. The contract will span 10 years, with execution scheduled by 4 September 2036.

The estimated value of the contract, as per the Request for Proposal (RFP), stands at Rs 274.40 crore. The final order value will be confirmed upon issuance of the purchase order (PO).

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.