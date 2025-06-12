Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty signals positive start; mixed global cues could cap gains

GIFT Nifty signals positive start; mixed global cues could cap gains

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 25.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 446.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,584.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5449.99 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Asia mixed; India May CPI, US-China deal eyed

Asian shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: White House

US tariff revenue hits record high in May, helping cut budget deficit

More than 460 laid-off CDC employees receive reinstatement notices

US Dow Jones futures were down 167 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street.

Asian indices were mixed as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trumps statement that a trade agreement with China was done, pending final approval from both himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump indicated that the deal would include a 55% tariff on Chinese imports, a figure later confirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who stated that tariffs would remain at that level.

In the U.S., major indices closed lower overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat at 42,865.77 points.

According to Trumps social media post, the agreement framework includes Chinese supply commitments for magnets and rare earth elements, while the U.S. would continue to permit Chinese students to attend American universities. Trump emphasized that the U.S. would maintain a 55% tariff, while China would impose a 10% tariff in return.

Separately, U.S. inflation data showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, slightly above Aprils 2.3%. On a monthly basis, CPI growth eased to 0.1%. Market participants are now focused on upcoming Producer Price Index (PPI) figures and weekly jobless claims for additional signals on the health of the U.S. economy.

Domestic Market:

Key equity indices closed with minor gains on Wednesday, buoyed by positive global trade developments, including encouraging signals from US-China trade negotiations in London. The S&P BSE Sensex added 123.42 points or 0.15% to 82,515.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.15% to 25,141.40. Sector-wise, energy, IT, and pharma shares were in demand, while banks and FMCG stocks corrected.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 119 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

India's Natural Gas demand likely to expand by around 8% annually by 2030

Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story