GIFT Nifty signals positive start; mixed global cues could cap gains

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 25.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 446.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,584.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5449.99 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 167 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street.

Asian indices were mixed as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trumps statement that a trade agreement with China was done, pending final approval from both himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump indicated that the deal would include a 55% tariff on Chinese imports, a figure later confirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who stated that tariffs would remain at that level. In the U.S., major indices closed lower overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat at 42,865.77 points. According to Trumps social media post, the agreement framework includes Chinese supply commitments for magnets and rare earth elements, while the U.S. would continue to permit Chinese students to attend American universities. Trump emphasized that the U.S. would maintain a 55% tariff, while China would impose a 10% tariff in return.

Separately, U.S. inflation data showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, slightly above Aprils 2.3%. On a monthly basis, CPI growth eased to 0.1%. Market participants are now focused on upcoming Producer Price Index (PPI) figures and weekly jobless claims for additional signals on the health of the U.S. economy. Domestic Market: Key equity indices closed with minor gains on Wednesday, buoyed by positive global trade developments, including encouraging signals from US-China trade negotiations in London. The S&P BSE Sensex added 123.42 points or 0.15% to 82,515.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.15% to 25,141.40. Sector-wise, energy, IT, and pharma shares were in demand, while banks and FMCG stocks corrected.