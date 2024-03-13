RVNL bags LoA from MPPKVVCL worth Rs 106 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MPPKVVCL) to install new 11 KV line in Jhabua division.

The order includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of New 11 KV line for bifurcation & interconnection, additional 11 KV bay at 33 / 11 KV sub-station, augmentation of conductor of 33 KV & 11 KV lines, additional distribution transformer substations with associate New 11 KV Lines, LT line on AB cable, conversion of bare LT line with AB cable, augmentation of LT AB cable, cover conductor for 11 KV line crossing agriculture & non agriculture feeder, 11 KV and 33 KV bus bar rennovation other associated work and supporting works such as DPs, TPs, crossing etc in Jhabua O&M division (LOT-12) under the revamped reforms based and results linked, distribution sector scheme.

The said order is worth Rs 106.4 crore and it is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip tumbled 8.64% to Rs 222.45 on the BSE.

