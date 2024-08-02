S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 188.62 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 54.67% to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 188.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.188.62117.2526.0524.0448.3730.3237.6524.1527.8418.00

