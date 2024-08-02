Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.67% in the June 2024 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 188.62 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 54.67% to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 188.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales188.62117.25 61 OPM %26.0524.04 -PBDT48.3730.32 60 PBT37.6524.15 56 NP27.8418.00 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'I know his type': Harris attacks Trump post racial identity jibe

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks may start lower; GIFT Nifty slips 230 pts, Nikkei falls 5%, Kospi 3%

Wayanad landslides: 40 teams of rescuers commence search operations

Warren Buffett offloads more Bank of America shares; sales top $3.8 bn

Intel to cut more than 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story