Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Slides 4.17%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.85%

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has added 6.23% over last one month compared to 2.04% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd fell 4.17% today to trade at Rs 645. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.85% to quote at 43175.04. The index is down 2.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Strides Pharma Science Ltd decreased 4.17% and Gland Pharma Ltd lost 3.84% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went down 2.16 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.