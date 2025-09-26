Solarium Green Energy gains on securing Rs 4-cr rooftop solar project from NTPC NVVN

Solarium Green Energy added 2.14% to Rs 348.80 after it has won a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 4.34 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) for the development of a 1320 kW rooftop solar project at AIIMS-Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
The scope of work includes the supply of plant and equipment, installation services, civil and allied works, and long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) of the rooftop solar system.
The total contract value is Rs 4,34,70,663 (excluding GST), comprising Rs 3,03,05,909 for the ex-works supply of equipment, Rs 47,98,983 for installation and service components including local transportation and inland transit insurance, and Rs 83,65,771 for a 10-year O&M service contract. The entire project is scheduled to be completed within 180 days from the date of the NOA.
Solarium Green Energy has clarified that this order does not involve any related party transactions, and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group holds any interest in NVVN.
This project win marks a significant step in Solariums strategy to expand its renewable energy footprint across institutional infrastructure. The company continues to support Indias green energy transition by delivering sustainable and scalable solar solutions.
Solarium Green Energy is engaged in Residential Rooftop & Government EPC as well as C & I and Ground Mount Solar Project as primary segment.
On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.1% to Rs 18.59 crore on a 29.7% surge in revenue from operations of Rs 230.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app