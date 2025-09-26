Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarium Green Energy gains on securing Rs 4-cr rooftop solar project from NTPC NVVN

Solarium Green Energy gains on securing Rs 4-cr rooftop solar project from NTPC NVVN

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Solarium Green Energy added 2.14% to Rs 348.80 after it has won a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 4.34 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) for the development of a 1320 kW rooftop solar project at AIIMS-Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The scope of work includes the supply of plant and equipment, installation services, civil and allied works, and long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) of the rooftop solar system.

The total contract value is Rs 4,34,70,663 (excluding GST), comprising Rs 3,03,05,909 for the ex-works supply of equipment, Rs 47,98,983 for installation and service components including local transportation and inland transit insurance, and Rs 83,65,771 for a 10-year O&M service contract. The entire project is scheduled to be completed within 180 days from the date of the NOA.

Solarium Green Energy has clarified that this order does not involve any related party transactions, and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group holds any interest in NVVN.

This project win marks a significant step in Solariums strategy to expand its renewable energy footprint across institutional infrastructure. The company continues to support Indias green energy transition by delivering sustainable and scalable solar solutions.

Solarium Green Energy is engaged in Residential Rooftop & Government EPC as well as C & I and Ground Mount Solar Project as primary segment.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.1% to Rs 18.59 crore on a 29.7% surge in revenue from operations of Rs 230.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

