RailTel wins work order of Rs 52.66 cr

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board for Service amounting to Rs. 52.66 crore.

The work includes live CCTV Surveillance Service, Impersonation control through Aadhaar based biometric service, Digital Fingerprint and Facial recognition during written examination and DV&PST.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

