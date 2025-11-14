Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 444.80 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 4.59% to Rs 75.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 444.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 417.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.444.80417.4633.4735.23138.21140.25102.37105.3575.2578.87

