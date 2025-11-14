Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 83.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 1270.37 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 83.36% to Rs 73.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 1270.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 984.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1270.37984.169.3010.04139.3892.2695.6850.0573.3840.02

