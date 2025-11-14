Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 24.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 249.46 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 24.35% to Rs 38.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 249.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 255.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.249.46255.0624.4029.7669.5982.1257.4567.4438.8351.33

