Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.57% to Rs 157.80 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 62.11% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 157.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.157.80161.975.786.995.928.092.005.081.443.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News