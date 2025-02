Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 17.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 177.49 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 17.29% to Rs 32.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 177.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 158.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.177.49158.8835.6835.1859.9342.7745.3828.6932.1627.42

