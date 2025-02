Godavari Biorefineries consolidated net profit declines 85.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 447.27 crore

Net profit of Godavari Biorefineries declined 85.01% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 447.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 398.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.447.27398.028.0711.2520.8128.838.4712.765.7638.43

