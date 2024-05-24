Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.12% to Rs 16.20 croreNet profit of Raj Television Network declined 34.44% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.12% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 106.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
