Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Sales decline 58.12% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network declined 34.44% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.12% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 106.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.2038.68 -58 106.4684.79 26 OPM %10.747.19 -4.566.75 - PBDT1.392.26 -38 2.723.30 -18 PBT1.262.17 -42 1.211.66 -27 NP0.991.51 -34 0.811.13 -28

May 24 2024

