Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nutricircle reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.64% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.65 -100 2.841.95 46 OPM %0-53.85 --44.37-20.00 - PBDT-0.52-0.35 -49 -1.25-0.34 -268 PBT-0.52-0.35 -49 -1.25-0.34 -268 NP-0.52-0.35 -49 -1.25-0.34 -268

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nutricircle Introduces Health Supplements My45NutrientsTM to Enhance Overall Well-being

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story