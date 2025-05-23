Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit declines 48.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.41% to Rs 7.10 crore

Net profit of Raja Bahadur International declined 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.105.8027.7521.2356.7680.0062.8554.172.093.113.623.261.592.591.531.621.011.95-0.961.24

