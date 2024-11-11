Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreRajasthan Petro Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %0-20.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
