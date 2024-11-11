Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.060.050-20.000-0.010-0.010-0.01

