Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %0-20.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

