Stock Alert: LIC, Divi's Lab, Asian Paints, Metropolis Healthcare, PFC, JSW Steel

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Granules India and Manapurram Finance are banned from F&O trading on 11 November 2024.

Upcoming Result:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC), Bajaj Consumer Care, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bank of India, BEML, Bengal and Assam Co., BLS International Services, Blue Dart Express, Borosil Renewables, Britannia Industries, Campus Activewear, Devyani International, Dollar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, ELGI Equipments, Electronics Mart India, EPL, Galaxy Surfactants, Gateway Distriparks, GNFC, Godfrey Phillips India, TCPL Packaging, Zydus Wellness will declare their result later today.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)s standalone net profit declined 3.84% to Rs 7,620.86 crore despite of 11.64% increase in total premium income to Rs 1,19,900.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Divis Laboratories consolidated net profit jumped 46.55% to Rs 510 crore on 22.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,338 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Total income grew by 22.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,444 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Asian Paints reported 42.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 694.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,205.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,003.02 crore in Q2 FY25, down 5.31% from Rs 8,451.93 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Metropolis Healthcare reported 31.22% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.52 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 35.45 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 13.38% YoY to Rs 349.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Ola Electric Mobility reported net loss of Rs 495 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 524 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 39.06% to Rs 1,214 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 873 crore in Q2 FY24.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported 8.85% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,214.90 crore on 14.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 25,721.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Relaxo Footwears' net profit decreased 16.88% to Rs 36.73 crore on 5.02% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 679.37 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

JSW Steel said that Coal Ministry terminated pact for developing Banai & Bhalumuda Coal Block in Mand-Raigarh. Upon acquisition and detailed feasibility study, the said mine was not found suitable from a techno-commercial perspective for the company and hence it has decided not to go ahead with the investment to develop the Coal Block.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers subsidiary, Anthurium Developers announced a joint development with GKW for a 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup, Mumbai. This land parcel will have a development potential of around 3.6 million square feet.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) received a contract from Ministry of Defence for Avionics upgrade of Dornier-228 Transport Aircraft, for enhancing Indian Air Force (IAF)s operational capability.

