Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net profit of Rs 220.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 999.19 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reported to Rs 220.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 999.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 809.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.999.19809.5462.8052.47472.10242.36220.36-12.49220.36-12.49

