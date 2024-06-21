Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 69.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 69.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 3815.99 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 69.27% to Rs 497.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1617.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 3815.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3872.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.75% to Rs 6522.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5146.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 18484.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14618.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3815.993872.09 -1 18484.1714618.50 26 OPM %42.8840.96 -55.2437.36 - PBDT2232.482002.69 11 11726.157242.39 62 PBT1839.771720.89 7 10322.166138.22 68 NP497.241617.94 -69 6522.665146.01 27

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

