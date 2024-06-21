Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 69.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 3815.99 croreNet profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 69.27% to Rs 497.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1617.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 3815.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3872.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.75% to Rs 6522.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5146.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 18484.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14618.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
