Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 76.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 76.67% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 354.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.406.96354.925.694.9212.8010.4010.047.849.015.10

