Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit declines 73.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 949.42 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declined 73.61% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 949.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1097.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.949.421097.333.323.9226.7435.5714.6930.328.0030.32

