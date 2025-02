Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 94.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 35.25 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 94.42% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.2532.0613.1915.754.216.692.925.970.244.30

