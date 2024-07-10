Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50000 crore milestone under PLI Scheme

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products and for Large Scale Electronic Manufacturing of Electronics have led to a significant increase in production, employment generation, economic growth, and exports in the country. Within three years of the Telecom PLI scheme, the scheme has attracted an investment of Rs 3,400 crore, the telecom equipment production has exceeded the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore with exports totalling approximately Rs 10,500 crore, creating more than 17,800 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs. This milestone underscores the robust growth and competitiveness of Indias telecom manufacturing industry, driven by government initiatives to promote local production and reduce import dependency. The PLI scheme aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and make India a global hub for telecom equipment production. The scheme also offers financial incentives to manufacturers based on their incremental sales from products manufactured in India.

