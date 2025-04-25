Rajoo Engineers gains after Q4 PAT climbs 121% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Rajoo Engineers advanced 2.01% to Rs 161.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 121.28% to Rs 13.83 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 6.25 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 70.65% YoY to Rs 89.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The companys total expenses spiked 60.19% YoY to Rs 71.91 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 52.56 crore (up 10.21% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 7.05 crore (up 23.25% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 18.97 crore in Q4 FY25, up 123.96% as against Rs 8.47 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 79.09% to Rs 35.30 crore on a 28.53% rise in revenue to Rs 253.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Additionally, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.15 per equity share for the financial year 202425, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Rajoo Engineers is engaged in manufacturing and selling a reputed brand of plastic processing machinery and post-extrusion equipment. The company caters to both international and domestic markets.

