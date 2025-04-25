Hindalco's new Pune-based facility completes delivery of 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Hindalco Industries said that it has completed the delivery of 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures for automotive major Mahindra's e-SUVS.

The company also unveiled its dedicated EV component manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.

The facility, built with a capital investment of ₹ 500 crores and spread across 5 acres within an industrial park, represents Hindalcos foray into EV component manufacturing and is designed to cater to the growing demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery solutions.

It currently has the capacity to produce 80,000 enclosures annually, with plans to scale up to 160,000 units. As of today, over 3,000 Mahindra EVs using these aluminium battery packs are already on Indian roads.

Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said: Our Chakan facility represents a strategic shift in Indias EV ecosystem from import dependence to high performance, localised aluminium solutions.

We are proud to partner with Mahindra in this journey, which not only reflects our commitment to the mobility transition but also highlights Mahindra's leadership in driving the electrification of mobility in India.

Also Read

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $26 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues, and the worlds second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China).

The scrip fell 1.55% to currently trade at Rs 618.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News