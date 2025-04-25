Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Country Condos Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2025.

Country Condos Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2025.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 76.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3096 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd soared 9.92% to Rs 10.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd surged 6.95% to Rs 210.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 753 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 6.69% to Rs 255.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9340 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd exploded 4.98% to Rs 42.18. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6034 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Waaree Energies drops as lock-in period ends

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story