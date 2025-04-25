Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2025.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 76.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3096 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd soared 9.92% to Rs 10.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd surged 6.95% to Rs 210.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 753 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 6.69% to Rs 255.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9340 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd exploded 4.98% to Rs 42.18. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6034 shares in the past one month.

