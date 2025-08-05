Rajputana Industries standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.68% to Rs 167.11 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Industries rose 22.91% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 167.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.167.11118.794.004.884.523.723.753.032.792.27

