Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 80.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1289.26% to Rs 37.51 crore

Net profit of Eureka Industries declined 80.49% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1289.26% to Rs 37.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.512.700.2115.190.080.410.080.410.080.41

